Long-Sought Housing Project Planned Near Meridian District
Developers are looking to build a $20 million, 104-unit apartment complex to the east of the old Gurney’s in hopes of bringing more people closer to downtown Yankton.

 Kelly Hertz/P&D

A proposed apartment complex will aim to bring more people into the downtown area.

Developers are looking to get started on a $20 million project that would bring a four-story, 104-unit apartment complex just east of the Gurney’s building near Riverside Park. The complex would include partially underground parking and be located between E. Second Street and Levee Street east of the Gurney’s structure.

