Long-Sought Housing Project Planned Near Meridian District

A proposed apartment complex will aim to bring more people into the downtown area.
Developers are looking to get started on a $20 million project that would bring a four-story, 104-unit apartment complex just east of the Gurney’s building near Riverside Park. The complex would include partially underground parking and be located between E. Second Street and Levee Street east of the Gurney’s structure.
Paul Lowrie, managing member of Gurney Redevelopment Group, LLC, told the Press & Dakotan that there’s always been intent to bring housing to the area just east of the Meridian District.
“In 2005, they were going to bulldoze all of the buildings and we thought, ‘Well, there’s a better thing to do with this than bulldoze stuff,’” he said. “It’s always been the plan, at least on our radar, that there would be a housing component down there.”
He said several plans have come along — some stymied by greater economic forces while others just didn’t fit the group’s vision.
“We were about to pull the trigger on one concept, which was more row homes, and that was right before the (Great Recession of 2008),” he said. “We’ve always been looking for the right connection of a developer that can do the caliber of a project that we want to do down there. … We’ve had a lot of people come to us and say, ‘Hey, could I just have a little corner here? Could I do something over there?’ and we’re like, ‘Unless you’re doing something to this scale, that’s completely off the table.’ It needs to be big enough that it’s going to drive so much of everything going on down there.”
Enter the Stencil Group of Sioux Falls.
“We started having communications (with them) at the end of last year,” Lowrie said. “This has moved along pretty quick. … It just kept positively moving along. We wanted it to be a project that’s higher quality, higher density and to be the kind of project that will spearhead a lot of impact in the downtown area in a positive way.”
The Press & Dakotan attempted to reach out to the Stencil Group for comment but was unable to establish contact before press time.
According to its website, the Stencil Group has completed several apartment complex projects throughout South Dakota and Minnesota.
Lowrie said there has been one snag encountered in the project related to parking and the density of the proposed location, but he was unable to elaborate.
Yankton Community & Economic Development Director Dave Mingo told the Press & Dakotan the city has no comment on the project or any potential issues it may face.
However, he did state generally that the city is willing to look at changes to existing ordinance language as needed.
“City staff regularly reviews the language, definitions and implementation processes of our development ordinances and, if appropriate, make recommendations to the City Commission for adjustments,” he said.
Lowrie said that communication with the city on the matter has been positive.
Mingo added that he’s pleased there are people looking to invest in housing in the downtown area.
“We need all types of housing in Yankton, and I am very happy that developers are expressing interest in downtown residential projects,” he said. “The creation of housing in the Meridian District would help strengthen the core of the community and continue the direction set for the downtown plans to date.”
Lowrie said the intent of the developer is to break ground on the project in May.
He added that the project will be a huge benefit to downtown Yankton.
“The property is significantly located enough and strategically able to drive a number of things downtown,” he said. “We’ve always felt it needs a high density, a lot of people living down there. The life blood of most communities, even if you look at Sioux Falls, what drives the activity is having housing components.”
