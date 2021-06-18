The Huether Family Aquatics Center will partner with the Yankton Swim Team to host the first-ever swim meet in the facility on Saturday, June 26, and Sunday, June 27.
For the aquatics center to accommodate the swim meet, the adventure pool will be closed to the general public on Friday, June 25, at 6 p.m. and remain closed Saturday, June 26, and Sunday, June 27.
The zero-depth family pool, lazy river, water slides and splash zone will be open to the general public on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. All aquatics center patrons will be given a wrist band upon entry. An individual season pass or an individual daily pass is required to receive the wrist band.
For more information, visit www.yanktonaquatics.com, or call 668-5262.
