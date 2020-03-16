City of Yankton Building Report for February 2020:

Robert Walsh, 1815 Whiting Drive; Single family home- accessory structure; $30,000

Gregory J. Mitchell Trust, 1811 Mulberry Street; Single family home — alteration/repair; $20,000

Vivian Nguyen, 2508 Colton Avenue; Single family home — alteration/repair; $20,000

KN Construction Inc., 2516 Colton Avenue; Single family home — new; $123.306.80

KN Construction Inc., 2518 Colton Avenue; Single family home — new; $115,280.80

KN Construction Inc., 2520 Colton Avenue; Single family home — new; $145, 965.60

KN Construction Inc., 2522 Colton Avenue; Single family home — new; $113,243.60

KN Construction Inc., 2524 Colton Avenue; Single family home — new; $121.251.20

KN Construction Inc., 2500 Colton Avenue; Single family home — new $94,401.60

Mount Marty College, 1005 West 8th Street; Commercial — new; $4,243,000.00

Rick Daugherty, 700 E. 31st Street; Commercial — new; $185,000

Midwest Autoplex Inc., 407 “West 11th Street — Commercial — alteration/repair; $30,000

Riverside Auto Body North, 1019 Broadway Avenue; Commercial — alteration/repair; $55,000

City of Yankton, 700 East 31st Street; Demolition; $0

Dan Specht, 508 Chalkstone Road; Window/door; $1,500

Dennis Hoilien, 408 East 14th Street; Egress window; $500

Riverfront Partners LLC, 500 East 2nd Street; Commercial — alteration/repair; $90,000

Krejci Investment Properties, 1102 Peninah Street; Window; $500

———

Total Fees: $10,318

February 2020 Total Valuation: $5,388949.60

February 2019 Total Valuation: $445.238.80

2020 to Date Valuation: $5,619,452.10

2019 to Date Valuation: $607,599.20

