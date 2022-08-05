• On the evening of July 27, 2022, a Knox County deputy was dispatched to the Jim Fuchtman residence southeast of Creighton, Neb., for a possible burn-permit violation. Upon arrival, the deputy spoke with Fuchtman, who admitted to starting an old collapsed hog barn on fire to dispose of it. Fuchtman stated that he did not have a burn permit. A report will be forwarded to the Knox County Attorney for the violation of burning without a permit. The Creighton Fire Department responded to the fire and extinguished it.
