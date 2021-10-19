Yankton High School presents “The Taming of the Shrew” — William Shakespeare’s battle-of-the-sexes comedy — this weekend at the YHS Theater. Shows are set for Friday, Oct. 22; Saturday Oct. 23; and Monday, Oct. 25, all at 7 p.m.
The play’s director, YHS instructor Keith Goeden, was inspired by a National Players production to use a modern beach motif. “I thought that was interesting,” he said. “I do love me some Shakespeare, but I don’t find it sacred.”
“Some have a preconceived notion or might assume (Shakespeare) is boring, dry or dusty … but we try to make it current and relevant,” Goeden said. “Part of the beauty of Shakespeare is you can do that quite easily.”
The play is centered on two main characters: Katherina who is deemed the “shrew” because of her temper and willfulness, and Petruchio, the suitor determined to tame her headstrong ways. The subplot features a competition between suitors of Katherina’s sister Bianca, who is considered the ideal woman.
The cast was announced in June and student actors practiced regularly through summer and fall. Goeden estimates they’ve had approximately 40 rehearsals to date.
One benefit of doing a Shakespeare play is “you can cast as many kids as you want,” Goeden said. Another positive is “no royalties” to pay because the Bard’s work is in the public domain. But the main reason, he said, is the rich dialogue and “sheer depth” of the material.
• CAST AND CREW: Katherina — Olivia Hunhoff; Petruchio — Carter Dahl; Bianca — Allie Taggart; Lucentio — Elisha Swenson; Baptista — Gavin Kafka; Grumio — Anna Carda; Gremio — Adrian Huff; Tranio — Madison Reisner; Hortensio — Cohen Pietz; Biondello — Cora Johnson; Curtis — Eva Reyes; Vincetio — Nick Taylor; Pedant — Gabe Grant; Widow — Gianna Hans; Haberdasher — Jasmin Peitz; Tailor/Officer — Ryan Stapish; Servants — Amalee Boese-Rahm, Jasmin Peitz, Renee Stehlik, Eva Reyes, Gianna Hans, Ryan Stapish; Stage Boss — Anabelle Taylor; Director — Keith Goeden; Costumes — Stacy Peitz; Lights/Tech crew — Patricia Kortan, Anabelle Taylor, Hannah Tramp, Macy Christensen, Emma Taggart, Abby Taggart, Hallie Randall-Davidson, Tanner Rohde, Lily Eastman, Kenzie Giziewski.
