Aquatics Center Sees Slight Dip In ‘22

The gates to Yankton’s Huether Family Aquatics Center fully closed on the facility’s second season this week.
Now, officials are looking back at how the season went as well as ahead to 2023.
Luke Youmans, Aquatics, Recreation and Events manager for the City of Yankton, told the Press & Dakotan that attendance was down slightly from the aquatics center’s inaugural season. Around 55,000 patrons used the facility in 2022 versus 66,000 in 2021.
However, he said that the pool had been on pace to get a lot closer to its opening year.
“We had another incredible summer and we were actually on track to hit 60,000 at the end of the summer,” he said. “Then we had a really poor weather week our last full operational week of the season which significantly slowed our numbers. Had we had a normal week again, just like our previous weeks using our attendance averages, we were on track to hit just about 60,000.”
Youmans said that even though the numbers are down somewhat from last year, the city sees the year as a success.
“It tells us the people are still excited about being there, and families are still really happy they can take advantage of a great public facility,” he said.
He said that the number reflects what the city feels will be around normal in the years to come, and that it still well exceeds the former Fantle Memorial Park Pool.
“Over the course of a summer, our Memorial Park pool was bringing in, on average, somewhere between 12,000-19,000 patrons over the course of a year,” he said. “In our first two summers here, (the Huether Family Aquatics Center) has hit well over 100,000 people through the doors.”
Youmans said that the facility is drawing people in large numbers from farther away than anticipated.
“It’s not just our Yankton area code; we are drawing from a tri-state area,” he said. “We’re drawing people from Sioux Falls. We’re drawing people from Omaha and Lincoln. We’re drawing people from Sioux City. We are not just hitting this demographic that’s near and dear to our hearts in Yankton — we’re hitting a lot of demographics that are outside of our zip code and even outside of our state. I think that’s why our totals are going to continue to be some impressive numbers in years to come.”
Overall, he said it was a successful season for the aquatics center, thanks in large part to its staff.
“This is an incredible facility and it’s a huge undertaking to keep the doors open and keep everything functioning as it is,” he said. “It was a great summer, but it was an all-hands-on-deck summer again. It is just an incredible undertaking. Our parks staff does an incredible job on a daily basis of all the behind-the-scenes stuff — the cleaning, the weeding, picking up garbage and trash and making sure everything has a nice shine on it, checking chemicals, making sure our water is the right temp, making sure chemicals are balanced. … You can’t forget to talk about our lifeguard staff. It’s impossible for us to keep all those portions of our pool open and to keep them staffed if we don’t have enough lifeguards that are there on a daily basis.”
The year was not free of problems, though.
Last month, Parks & Recreation Director Todd Larson told the Press & Dakotan that there have been some vandalism issues this summer.
“What we have seen a bit more of this year is the behavior issues that we didn’t have last year,” he said. “People pouring stuff in hand driers and things like that. … Last year, we thought the kids stayed entertained and really had less disciplinary issues at the facility, whereas this year, we’re seeing some stuff that we used to see at the old facility.”
Among the many distinguishing factors between the Fantle Memorial Park and the Huether Family Aquatics Center is the new facility’s ability to keep some elements open after the main summer season.
This year, water walking was made available in the facility’s lazy river through Labor Day weekend, which Youmans described as a popular move.
“If we wouldn’t have had to have a date that we needed to shut things down and start winterizing, we’d still be going and there would still be a group in the pool,” he said. “That group and that activity has been a great add-on to the pool. We are finding people are wanting to be in there the minute we open the door, and we’re finding that people are wanting some additional hours.”
Another feature of the aquatics center that was built with the shoulder season in mind was the splash pad. This area can be gated off from the rest of the facility to allow free access to the splash pad, a restroom, changing room and water fountain during the shoulder seasons.
While it wasn’t available for much of the 2021 shoulder season due to a need to train staff on winterizing the then-new facility, Youmans said operations only ceased at the splash pad on Tuesday as the forecast finally began showing a sustained cooldown, and winterization needed to commence.
“I’ve been through there every day,” he said. “I’ve been able to see all kinds of families during the day and after-school hours taking advantage of these last hot days of summer and utilizing that space.”
Youmans said that the city is already looking at how to make a big splash next season.
“We’re going to look for some bigger things next year, too,” he said. “We want to keep on adding to our portfolio. If you don’t, that’s when you start seeing those numbers decline and things are going to regress. … Probably the biggest changes you’re going to see for next year is programming that’s going to be what I would call outside of our typical demographic window.”
He said this may include additional exercise and recreation programs for youth and seniors, and evening water walking opportunities.
“I’m really excited to see some of that growth that’s going to come into play next year, and I think it’s going to have a really tremendous effect on bringing in some of our non-traditional age groups into that facility,” he said.
As reported in August, off season maintenance plans also include to fix and update signage; add additional security cameras to public areas in and around the facility to help prevent vandalism and theft; tweak landscaping; replace restroom and changing room fixtures that were damaged throughout the season; and upgrade the UV disinfection system. A Wibit play structure will also be available once again during the 2023 season.
