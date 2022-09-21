Aquatics Center Sees Slight Dip In ‘22
Yankton’s Huether Family Aquatics Center saw nearly 55,000 patrons over the course of its second season of operation. Though down slightly from last year’s inagural season, officials say it was a successful year.

 Kelly Hertz/P&D

The gates to Yankton’s Huether Family Aquatics Center fully closed on the facility’s second season this week.

Now, officials are looking back at how the season went as well as ahead to 2023.

