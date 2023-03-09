Prison Projects
Buy Now

The Yankton Minimum Unit, part of the South Dakota corrections system, could be affected by the construction of new prisons in the state.

 P&D FILE PHOTO

PIERRE — Two legislative bills for new prison construction don’t include Springfield and Yankton, but those facilities could see a shift in their inmate numbers down the line.

The South Dakota Legislature has passed HB 1016 and HB 1017, both awaiting Gov. Kristi Noem’s signature as of Thursday. The spending bills authorized more than $380 million for new men’s and women’s prisons.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.