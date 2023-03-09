PIERRE — Two legislative bills for new prison construction don’t include Springfield and Yankton, but those facilities could see a shift in their inmate numbers down the line.
The South Dakota Legislature has passed HB 1016 and HB 1017, both awaiting Gov. Kristi Noem’s signature as of Thursday. The spending bills authorized more than $380 million for new men’s and women’s prisons.
HB 1016 allocated $60 million to construct a women’s facility in Rapid City, while HB 1017 allocates about $320 million for the planning and purchasing of land for a men’s facility in the Sioux Falls area.
According to the Department of Corrections (DOC), the new men’s prison will carry an estimated price tag of $500-600 million.
The two bills don’t include Mike Durfee State Prison (MDSP) in Springfield or the Yankton Minimum Unit, according to DOC spokesman Michael Winder.
“There will be no immediate impact and no construction is planned in Springfield or Yankton,” he told the Press & Dakotan. “The estimated completion of the new men’s prison in Sioux Falls is not until 2028.”
However, the DOC — led by Corrections Secretary Kellie Wasko — will look at the inmate numbers and housing when the new men’s prison opens in Sioux Falls, Winder said.
“As Secretary Wasko said during her legislative testimony, upon completion (of the new prisons), we will balance the statewide population to accommodate each facility’s design capacity with room for offender progression and regression throughout all facilities,” he said.
The MDSP holds medium-security male inmates, while the Yankton Minimum Unit houses inmates completing their sentences and transitioning toward release.
As of Wednesday, MDSP housed 1,025 offenders at Springfield and 258 at the Yankton Minimum Unit, Winder said.
MDSP, a former college campus, holds the capacity for about 1,240 inmates, according to the DOC website. The census can vary daily, depending on incoming prisoners, releases and transfers.
The Springfield prison also oversees the Yankton Minimum Unit and the Rapid City Minimum Unit.
The DLR Group has provided a forecast of the anticipated explosion of inmates in South Dakota corrections. Within the next 20 years, the total population is expected to increase by 26% (from 3,407 to 4,296). The forecasted population increases by 19.1% (from 503 to 599) for females and 15.1% (from 2,904 to 3,342) for males from 2022 to 2026.
LAWMAKERS SPEAK OUT
District 18 lawmakers weighed in on corrections issues both during Saturday’s legislative forum in Yankton and afterwards during interviews with the Press & Dakotan. The delegation includes Sen. Jean Hunhoff (R-Yankton) and Reps. Mike Stevens (R-Yankton) and Julie Auch (R-Lesterville).
All three lawmakers said they believe inmates may eventually be transferred from Springfield to Sioux Falls or remain housed in Sioux Falls for their entire sentence.
“With the new prison in Sioux Falls, we may see inmates from Springfield going back to Sioux Falls,” she said, adding she doesn’t Hunhoff any major changes at the Yankton trusty unit.
The women’s prison in Pierre woefully underserves the growing female inmate population, Hunhoff said.
“No woman should have to live in those conditions,” she said.
Stevens looks for adjustments with completion of the new men’s prison, which he said will house an estimated 1,500 inmates.
“I think there will be a redistribution with some of the inmates in Springfield and other places,” he said.
When it comes to the housing of female inmates, Stevens agreed with Hunhoff on the current dire facilities.
“As for the women’s prison, it’s just a terrible situation,” he said. “You have nine people (housed) in a small room, and that makes it really difficult. It’s just a hodgepodge bunch of buildings.”
The state also needs to address juvenile justice and the worsening problem of young offenders, Stevens said.
“When I think about when we were kids, the situations that our friends were involved in, that’s significantly different now,” he said. “It’s more serious and at a lot younger age, and the dynamic of the family isn’t often what it was 20 or 30 years ago.”
The state’s corrections system, particularly for juvenile offenders, needs constant re-evaluation, Stevens said. “We don’t have the resources in our rural areas to help those kids, and it’s something we have to work on,” he said.
Springfield and Yankton aren’t included in the current bills, but the state may need to address those facilities in the future, Auch said.
She agreed on the need to deal with the state’s correction needs. However, she believes the state has misspent money on other priorities that should have gone toward prisons.
In particular, she criticized SB 41, which provided $150 million for housing development. She remains opposed to the program and its funding, saying the funds could have come from outside sources.
“We would have had more than enough money to spend on prison if we wouldn’t have just spent $150 million on (housing) development,” she said.
“We do a lot of irresponsible spending, and we need to be a little more responsible.”
FINDING ALTERNATIVES
Wasko testified before the Joint Appropriations Committee, chaired by Hunhoff. The committee makes recommendations on spending bills.
Wasko testified about the growing prison population and the facilities that are unsafe for both inmates and employees. In addition, she spoke about staffing shortages at Springfield, Pierre and Sioux Falls.
During Saturday’s forum, Hunhoff noted the state’s major investment in the coming years for corrections. She acknowledged the need for more prison space, but she also called for alternatives to incarceration.
“We’re spending half a billion dollars on prison. What are we spending to keep people out of prison?” she said.
The session’s focus hasn’t been only on building more prisons. Lawmakers are also looking at areas such as juvenile justice and rehabilitation programs for inmates with addiction issues.
The corrections issue isn’t limited to the state facilities, as counties are asking for assistance in housing and transporting prisoners. By a 54-15 margin, the House defeated a bill that would have funded regional county jails. The bill would have created a $40 million revolving loan fund for regional county jails with $10 million in grants.
In the DOC system, Wasko brings her experiences from another state to the table in making changes to the South Dakota penal system, Hunhoff said.
“If you listen to the new Secretary of Corrections, she comes from a much different background as far as a corrections system,” the state senator said. “She realizes the importance of behavioral health in prisons.”
Wasko has indicated she wants to pursue rehabilitation programs seeking to keep inmates from returning to jail, Hunhoff said. In addition, the DOC has reviewed the way in which addiction recovery services are delivered for inmates.
“We’re seeing a different approach in looking at the best practices for rehab for those inmates,” Hunhoff added.
She pointed to Teen Challenge of the Dakotas as one example of alternative programming. It is a nonprofit addiction recovery ministry in Brookings that uses a faith-based, holistic approach to working with those struggling with addiction, depression, criminal activity or something else.
The residential program serves mesdfn 18 years and older. The 16-month program consists of five phases. The first four phases consist of a total of 10 months of induction and training. The final phase consists of six months of re-entry, focused on discipleship and assistance in transitioning back into the “real world.”
Teen Challenge has resulted in a lower recidivism rate — the number of inmates who return to prison — than a number of other rehab programs, Hunhoff said.
A problem exists with the lack of mental health and other professionals to meet the growing need, Hunhoff said. “We don’t have enough practitioners so they can treat more patients,” she said.
PROVIDING SERVICES
Stevens pointed to the need for maintaining current alternative programs. HB 1170 didn’t receive support, he said, because it would have eliminated four special courts in the justice system for DUI, drug, veterans and mental health.
The First Circuit, which consists of southeast South Dakota, has instituted community response teams and other innovative said.
“The other problem we have is that we have the community services readily available in areas such as the Yankton area, but you get out into the rural areas and they don’t have it,” he said.
In those rural areas, offenders must go through the DOC system to get the same services, Stevens said.
“It doesn’t seem very fair compared to those persons who have those services (and can stay out of prison),” he said. “They’re in prison because their community can put money into services.”
With the new prisons, South Dakota will operate eight correctional facilities which represent ongoing financial commitments, Stevens said.
Hunhoff pointed to both the immediate and long-range needs.
“We have two major projects going on at the same time, and they have fixed operational costs,” she said. “The big picture out there is the ongoing state expenses down the line.”
