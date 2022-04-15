Piano students of Dr. James and Marilyn Nyberg were heard in recital at Trinity Lutheran Church in Yankton on Sunday, April 3.
Performing were: Zane and Iyanna Becker, Nora Bertsch, Adeline Bobby, John Dickes*, Frances and Margo Heron, Eva Koerner, Sephora Nguyen (assisted by Britta Staphish, violin), Elise, Nora, and Zach Schmitz, Ryan Stapish (organ), Grace and Isaac Steffen, Jerry Webber, Caden, Reina and Siena Wieman, Laura Zimmerman. (*John, a former student, now lives in Sioux Falls and is a student of Gilbert DeWitte.)
Also, Eva and Reina played a duet. Dr. and Mrs. Nyberg closed the recital with a piano duet, one piano, four hands.
Following the program, refreshments were served in Trinity’s multi-purpose room.
