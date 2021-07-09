At its meeting Monday, the Yankton School Board will consider proposed revisions to the school district’s Medication Administration Policy related to the passage of medical marijuana and its administration at school.
The meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday in the Yankton High School main theater at 1801 Summit Street.
At Monday’s meeting the board is expected to swear in its newly reelected board members Kathy Greeneway and Jill Sternquist and reorganize.
Also Monday, the school board will hold its annual school district budget hearing.
The meeting is open to the public. Social distancing and mask wearing are recommended. To view the meeting via livestream, go to the Yankton School District website, click School Board and then click Live Stream School Board Meeting.
