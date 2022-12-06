Wagner Voters Voice Resistance To DOT Plan

WAGNER — In Tuesday’s special election, a majority of Wagner voters opposed the City Council’s backing of a state plan for reconfiguring S.D. Highway 46 which runs through the town.
The unofficial results from the special election showed 64 voters in favor of the council’s motion, while 133 were opposed to it.
The City Council had supported a state Department of Transportation (DOT) reconstruction plan for S.D. Highway 46 in town.
The DOT plans to convert the current four-lane section of Highway 46 into two lanes with a third lane designated for turning.
With Tuesday’s results, the City Council could keep its support of the Highway 46 proposal or change it based on the special election outcome.
The DOT could also take the vote into consideration of its plans.
The Highway 46 proposal has remained controversial with supporters of keeping the four-lane highway collecting around 1,200 signatures on petitions.
The petition signatures included both residents and non-residents of the Charles Mix County community of 1,500.
The DOT has held a public forum at the Wagner Armory, hearing from both supporters and opponents of the change.
The DOT has presented its reasons for the change, including safety and traffic flow, while opponents say they are concerned about the impact on local traffic, businesses and pedestrians.
At an Oct. 17 special meeting, the City Council voted unanimously to hold the Dec. 6 special election at City Hall. Wagner residents vote whether to support or overturn the council’s motion of support.
The state DOT has said they listen to local residents’ sentiments, but any local elections or petitions aren’t binding on the department or its plans.
The South Dakota Transportation Commission makes final decisions on the statewide plan.
