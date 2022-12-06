Wagner Voters Voice Resistance To DOT Plan
WAGNER — In Tuesday’s special election, a majority of Wagner voters opposed the City Council’s backing of a state plan for reconfiguring S.D. Highway 46 which runs through the town.

The unofficial results from the special election showed 64 voters in favor of the council’s motion, while 133 were opposed to it.

