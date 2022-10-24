100 Years Ago
Wednesday, October 25, 1922
• There is no intention of abandoning the work of Missouri River bank protection in Yankton county because of the unexpected discovery of a stratum of chalk rock which the hydraulic piles will not penetrate, it was said today, and the contract will be carried out, but the situation presents a difficult problem which is bound to cause delay in getting the job accomplished.
• The Yankton Rotary voted to engage Frank H. Gamel, a noted worker for boy welfare, to spend a week in the early part of January in Yankton and devote the time to the boys and girls of the city carrying out his extensive program. Mr. Gamel is an authority on boy psychology and the Rotary feels his presence for a week of communion with the youth of Yankton will be of much value.
75 Years Ago
Saturday, October 25, 1947
• Sunny skies changed from gray shone upon Yankton high school’s annual homecoming festivities yesterday, and a long parade followed by a thrilling 6-0 grid victory over the Bucks’ time-tested rivals, the Vermillion Tanagers, made yesterday’s Arickara Day one of the most spirited in many years.
• The Yankton municipal auditorium will be occupied the first two days next week by several hundred visiting petroleum dealers expected to attend the annual convention of the South Dakota Independent Oil Men’s Association.
50 Years Ago
Wednesday, October 25, 1972
• Three newspapers in South Dakota Sen. George McGovern’s home state have endorsed President Nixon for re-election, including the Yankton Press & Dakotan. The P&D said: “We think that President Nixon best offers the qualities which we as Americans look toward in the election of a president to guide this great nation. It seems to us that it is time to put partisan politics aside and vote for the man who can best guide America during the next four years. That man is Richard Nixon.”
• Neighbors and relatives of Leonard Kuchta are holding a corn picking bee for him today at the farm place a half mile east of Menominee and a fourth mile south. Mr. Kuchta has been hospitalized and lost the farm home in a fire several months ago.
25 Years Ago
Saturday, October 25, 1997
• The Yankton Gazelles kept one step ahead of Aberdeen Central in the eastern South Dakota Conference girls’ basketball standings, edging the Huron Tigers 39-33 Friday. With the win, Yankton improved to 13-3 overall and 10-2 in the ESD.
• The current National Collegiate Alcohol Awareness Week is promoting abstinence or moderation. The observance comes on the heels of a quieter Dakota Days homecoming celebration. Student body president Brendan Johnson said a campus education effort, including dorm visits by USD President Jim Abbott, paid off.
