VERMILLION — The physicians and staff of Vermillion Medical Clinic presented Vermillion Weekend Backpack Program with a check in the amount of $2,500.
Weekend Backpack Program is a non-profit organization managed through Feeding Vermillion that provides nutritious meals and snacks to students in Vermillion before each weekend of the school year. According to John Lushbough, the director of Feeding Vermillion, “The program serves approximately 250 students each week, and that includes those that use Tanager Takeout.” K-12 students in all Vermillion schools are eligible including Head Start and St. Agnes. To register call 211, visit Feeding Vermillion’s website or ask the school for a registration form. Feeding Vermillion also manages Tanager Takeout, a food pantry located in Vermillion High School and the Welcome Table which provides a warm, nutritious meal to anyone every Tuesday.
The physicians and staff at Vermillion Medical Clinic voted to award the donation to the Weekend Backpack program. Lushbough said of the donation, “It’s a Godsend, this will help so many people.” The Weekend Backpack program and Tanager Takeout rely heavily on donations for support. Lushbough said they are a United Way agency and do partner with Feeding South Dakota to purchase food and supplies at substantial savings, there is also a lot of cooperation with the local food pantry.
Lushbough has been leading Feeding Vermillion since 2001 and said, “There are a lot of people in need and this [Backpack Program] is something we can do to help.”
(0) comments
