Larry Ness, CEO and Chairman of the Board of First Dakota National Bank, announces the appointment of Cathy Clark to the bank’s Board of Directors.
Clark is a 37-year veteran of the banking industry, retiring from Wells Fargo in 2017. She began her career in Worthington, Minnesota, as an Ag lender and moved to Sioux Falls to serve in a number of positions for the next 16 years. At Wells Fargo, Clark served as manager of private and business banking, bank president and finally as regional vice president of commercial banking where she consulted companies with annual revenue between $20 million and $1 billion. She currently owns Dynamic Consulting, LLC in Sioux Falls. She is an alumna of Iowa State University and Pacific School of Banking, where she graduated with honors. Clark has served on numerous boards in the Sioux Falls community and statewide.
Clark replaces Celia Miner on the Board, who has resigned after 24 years of dedicated service.
“First Dakota looks forward to adding Cathy Clark’s knowledge and expertise to the Board. Her unique background and diverse experience complement the Board’s mission,” states Chairman Ness. “Our Board also thanks Celia Miner for her many years of commitment, expertise and professionalism.”
Other members of the Board include: Larry Ness, David G. Olson, Rob Stephenson, Dan Eisenbraun, Walter O. Carlson, Michael Ness, Aaron Ness, Rob Ness, Denny Everson and Denis Fokken.
