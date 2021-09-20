Three cases involving area individuals appeared in federal courts recently:
• A Marty man convicted of assault with a dangerous weapon in connection with a 2020 incident was sentenced Sept. 14, 2021, by U.S. District Judge Karen E. Schreier.
Gordon Primeaux, 63, was sentenced to 24 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release and a special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund in the amount of $100.
The conviction stemmed from an incident on or about Aug. 22, 2020, when Primeaux stabbed the victim with a knife three times, with intent to do bodily harm to the victim.
Primeaux was indicted by a federal grand jury on Oct. 6 and he pleaded guilty June 10.
• A Wagner man convicted of abusive sexual contact of a child under 12 years old was sentenced Sept. 13, 2021.
Frank Sanchez, 66, was sentenced to 87 months in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, and a special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund in the amount of $100.
The conviction stemmed from an incident that occurred between on or about June 1, 2006, and Sept. 1, 2006, in the Marty area, when Sanchez engaged in sexual contact with a female minor who had not attained the age of 12 years.
Sanchez was indicted by a federal grand jury Dec. 3, 2019, and was found guilty following a three-day jury trial in Sioux Falls.
• A Hurley man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for receipt and distribution of child pornography.
Lester Jahnig, 50, was indicted Sept. 9, 2021, and he pleaded not guilty to the indictment on Sept. 14.
The indictment alleges that between on or about May 3, 2019, and Dec. 16, 2020, Jahnig “knowingly received and attempted to receive child pornography that had been mailed, shipped and transported in or affecting interstate or foreign commerce by any means, including by computer,” according to a press release.
Jahnig was released on bond pending trial. A trial date has not been set.
The maximum penalty upon conviction is up to 20 years in federal prison and/or a $250,000 fine, life of supervised release and $100 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund. Restitution may also be ordered.
