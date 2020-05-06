South Dakota reported five more COVID-19 deaths Wednesday to bring its total to 29.
Meanwhile, Nebraska’s daily update, issued late Tuesday, reported four additional deaths.
All of South Dakota’s new deaths occurred in Minnehaha County (Sioux Falls), which now has 24 COVID-19-related deaths.
Overall, South Dakota reported 58 new positive tests Wednesday for a total of 2,779 known cases. Total new tests numbered 394.
A total of 19,416 tests have been processed by state and commercial labs, with a test infection rate of 14.3%.
During a media briefing Wednesday, Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon said the results of this week’s mass testing being done in connection with the Smithfield Foods plant outbreak in Sioux Falls should take about 48 hours to process, and the first results from those tests may start showing up in the state’s statistics Thursday.
During a separate media briefing Wednesday, Gov. Kristi Noem said the mass testing event conducted approximately 1,500 tests Monday and another 1,100 tests Tuesday. She warned South Dakotans that, as these test results come in, the number of cases will rise.
“We do expect to see a big increase in positive cases,” she said, adding that the state is “in a marathon, not a sprint” in dealing with COVID-19. She also reminded the public to continue hygiene and social distancing practices.
Ten more South Dakotans were reported hospitalized Wednesday, giving the state a total of 230 hospitalizations during the course of the pandemic. Of those, 72 are currently hospitalized.
The number of active cases stood at 773, and the number of recovered cases rose by 82 to 1,977.
Yankton County reported one new positive test to bring its total of known cases to 29, of which 23 are recovered.
Turner County (Parker) reported one new positive case, giving it a total of 18 cases, of which 15 are recovered.
Union County (Elk Point), which has seen a spike in positive tests the last several days, reported no new cases Wednesday. It stands at 46 positive tests with 19 considered recovered.
Also, Brown County (Aberdeen) reported five new positive tests, giving it a total of 76 known cases. Of those, 44 cases are employees of the DemKota beef plant, according to state epidemiologist Josh Clayton.
In Nebraska, two of the new deaths were reported in Hall County (Grand Island), and another in Adams County (Hastings). Information on the fourth death was not immediately available.
The state has now recorded 82 deaths.
There were 328 new positive tests reported Tuesday, bringing the state’s total of known cases to 6,438. Nebraska reported approximately 1,400 test results Tuesday and now has run 36,194 total tests, with a test infection rate of 17.78%
Knox County (Center) reported two more positive tests, bringing its number to four. These are the first positive cases reported in the county since late March.
Cedar County (Hartington) also has four known cases.
