South Dakota’s largest day of COVID-19 test reporting produced its biggest one-day increase in positive tests, according to the results posted Friday.
The state saw 239 new cases and 1,178 new tests Friday, producing a test infection rate of 20.2%.
Overall, South Dakota’s total cases climbed to 3,144. There have been 21,293 tests processed by state and commercial labs, with a test infection rate of 14.7%.
The testing increase is attributed to the mass testing event conducted in Sioux Falls this week in connection with the Smithfield Foods outbreak. State epidemiologist Josh Clayton said 3,628 tests were conducted during the event, which ended Thursday night.
In a media briefing Friday, he said “about 10%” of those who participated in the mass testing event had shown symptoms.
Not all results from the mass testing event have been processed at this time. Also, it is not yet known how many positive tests came from people showing no symptoms.
Of Friday’s 239 new cases, Minnehaha County accounted for 203 of them.
Also Friday, both Clay County (Vermillion) and Union County (Elk Point) reported two new positive cases. Clay County now has a total of nine known cases with six recoveries, while neighboring Union County has reported 50 known cases with 22 recoveries.
The total number of active cases in the state was 1,044, with 2,069 considered recovered.
Eleven new hospitalizations were reported Friday, giving South Dakota 247 people who have been hospitalized during the duration of the pandemic. There are 76 people currently hospitalized.
No new deaths were reported. The state’s death toll from COVID-19 remained at 31.
Meanwhile, Nebraska reported 364 new positive tests late Thursday to push its total of known cases to 7,190. Approximately 2,500 processed tests were reported Thursday — the state’s highest number to date — for a daily test infection rate of approximately 14%.
Five more deaths related to COVID-19 were reported in Nebraska Thursday, pushing the state total to 90. Two new deaths were reported in Hall County (Grand Island), with one each in Custer (Broken Bow) and Dakota (Dakota City) counties. There was no information on the fifth death.
One new case was reported in Cedar County (Hartington), bringing its total to five, with a total of 51 ever tested, not counting pending tests.
There are also five known cases in Knox (Center) County, with a total of 73 tested.
In area South Dakota counties, here are the numbers of positive tests, recovered cases and negative tests. The number ever hospitalized is in parentheses, when applicable:
• Bon Homme County — 4 positive tests / 4 recovered / 46 negative tests (1 hospitalized)
• Charles Mix — 5 / 4 / 113
• Clay — 9 / 6 / 175 (3)
• Douglas — 1 / 1 / 33
• Hutchinson — 3 / 3 / 110
• Turner — 18 / 15 / 162 (2)
• Union — 50 / 22 / 266 (2)
• Yankton — 29 / 23 / 506 (1)
