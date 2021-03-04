All you really needed to know you learned in elementary school — well, maybe not quite everything, until now.
Last summer, suicide prevention group Bridging Yankton, Pathways to Hope, Help & Healing (BY) announced a new grant program for local non-profits interested in reducing stigmas related to mental health, improving knowledge and response of existing mental health resources, and promoting education with a focus on mental health.
“There was a very strong proposal from the Yankton School District, which we evaluated as a board and were unanimous in the choice that it’s a very good project, and so all our funds for the year went to that project,” Pat Garrity, BY board member, told the Press & Dakotan. “This is a huge step forward in our minds because this is when children need to learn how to deal with pain, and emotional pain is just as important as physical pain.”
Though the group’s 2020 annual fundraising walk had been canceled due to COVID, donations had kept coming in and the money for the grant was there, he noted.
The Yankton School District (YSD) was awarded nearly $10,000 to implement the proposed Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) curriculum for the district’s elementary students. In January, the district’s elementary-school counselors began rolling out the new curriculum to the district’s K-grade 5 students for 30 minutes every other week.
Preschool and Jr. K students get about 20 minutes of SEL every other week, she said.
“One of the main reasons we applied for the grant was that, on the forefront of all of our minds, mental well-being is part of our initiative in the school district’s Forward 2024 Strategic Plan,” Stewart Elementary School Counselor and BY board member Andrea Wright told the Press & Dakotan. “When we found out this grant was becoming available, we thought about our priorities, and one was a new SEL curriculum.”
SEL is the process through which individuals acquire and effectively apply the knowledge, attitudes and skills necessary to understand and manage emotions, set and achieve positive goals, feel and show empathy for others, establish and maintain positive relationships, and make responsible decisions, according to the Collaborative for Academic, Social, and Emotional Learning (CASEL).
“Also, we had a curriculum, not SEL — an empathy and anger management curriculum that we were already going through with our students from K-grade 5 — but it was from 2001. It was pretty outdated,” Wright said.
Because the district had already implemented SEL in its preschool program at Webster Elementary School, all YSD students through fifth grade are now working with SEL, she said.
“The new program, from Second Step, is nice, because every year builds on the previous year,” Wright said. “So, for new students coming in from out of the district or out of state, it reviews some SEL skills and then adds upon them.”
According to Second Step’s website, its elementary program aims to give students the skills needed to become caring, confident, capable learners and problem-solvers. Also, educators get the tools they need to create safe, respectful classrooms, so they spend less time managing behavior and more time teaching.
“The new curriculum talks about: how to treat each other, how to get along with others and how to have a conversation, which you might never have thought we would have to really talk about,” Wright said. “But, with social media and electronics, that’s such an important component to mental well-being: simply being able to converse with somebody or being able to communicate your feelings with somebody else.”
Also, the information is presented in an age-appropriate way, she said.
“The younger kids work on those skills with puppets,” she said. “Second and third graders go through different videos where they can see different scenarios, and then talk about the scenarios and how they would handle them before we go on to show them how to handle them.”
The presentations are fun and the students don’t even realize that they’re working on and learning different problem solving skills, she said.
“We think this program has huge potential in cracking through and keeping kids’ attention at a time when they will pay attention,” Garrity said. “Kindergartners and first graders pay a lot more attention in school than, say, sixth graders. It’s important to teach them now, so that when they are in their 20s having difficulty in some real-life situations, they’ve learned something, way back then, that has taught them resilience.”
For more information, go to Bridging Yankton’s Facebook page.
