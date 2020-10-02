FREEMAN — The City of Freeman is looking for a new leader of its law enforcement, as Police Chief Kirk McCormick resigned effective immediately.
McCormick turned in his resignation letter Sept. 25, and the Freeman City Council accepted the resignation at its meeting Sept. 28, according to the Freeman Courier. The council also agreed to advertise for a full-time police officer.
The council took the action following a 40-minute closed session, which was called for personnel reasons.
McCormick’s resignation comes amidst a conflict between the Freeman police force and city leadership on the issue of parking tickets, the Courier reported. The tickets were handed out during the second and third weeks of September to violators of the city’s parking ordinance.
At the Sept. 14 council meeting, Mayor Michael Walter addressed concerned citizens and told them the tickets weren’t properly administered, the Courier reported. Walter took responsibility for the tickets and vowed to make them right, with the tickets later rescinded by the City of Freeman.
McCormick has worked 30 years in law enforcement, mostly in Oregon before working with the Scotland police force. He became Freeman chief of police in January 2018.
With McCormick’s resignation, Jay Slevin remains as the police department’s only full-time officer, according to the Courier. Freeman City Finance Officer Adam Van Ningen told the newspaper that the city will likely seek part-time help until it can hire another full-time officer.
In response to a Courier request for comment, McCormick said, “I’ve enjoyed my time as Freeman police chief, and I appreciate the support I received from the citizens and the current and past alderman.”
McCormick told the newspaper that he plans to continue residing in Freeman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.