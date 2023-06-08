A Yankton man arrested in connection with a fatal stabbing last month is now facing a first-degree murder charge in the case.
In addition, other charges have been upgraded following the discovery of six prior felony convictions for Adrian Vaughn Lund in Iowa.
Lund, 31, appeared in court and entered a plea of not guilty in the May 22 fatal stabbing of his girlfriend, Timber Rose Cournoyer, 33, a Yankton Sioux tribal member and mother of six. Cournoyer was found injured near a friend’s doorstep on Walnut Street at approximately 11:17 p.m. that night and later died at a hospital in Sioux Falls.
An autopsy concluded that the cause of death was a knife wound to the chest, which punctured the abdominal cavity and heart, causing internal bleeding and death.
The case is being presided over by Judge Cheryle Gering. Several of Cournoyer’s family members attended Thursday’s hearing in person and via Zoom.
On his initial arrest, Lund was charged with murder in the second degree, aggravated domestic assault, and felony possession of a controlled substance. In total, Lund was facing up to 30 years in prison.
However, an indictment filed May 30 has significantly added to the charges against him.
According to the indictment, Lund is now facing seven counts including:
• Count 1— first-degree murder, a class A felony which carries a maximum penalty of death or life in prison and an optional $50,000 fine. Presumed existence of premeditation is what sets first-degree murder apart from other degrees of homicide;
• Count 2 — second-degree murder, a class B felony, which carries a maximum penalty of life in prison and an optional $50,000 fine. This charge states that Lund killed Cournoyer in an imminently dangerous act that reveals “a depraved mind without regard for human life;”
• Counts 3 and 4 — first-degree manslaughter, a class C felony, with each count carrying a maximum sentence of life in prison and an optional $50,000 fine. With count 3, the document alleges Lund caused Cournoyer’s death in the heat of passion and in a cruel and unusual manner. Count 4 states that Lund killed Cournoyer with a dangerous weapon;
• Counts 5 and 6 — felony aggravated assault, class 3 felonies each carrying a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison and an optional $30,000 fine. Counts 5 and 6 state that Lund intentionally caused Cournoyer’s injury and in a manner that showed extreme indifference to the value of human life;
• Count 7 — possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a class 5 felony, which carries a maximum sentence of five years and an optional $10,000 fine.
Assistant Attorney General Katie Mallery, who is prosecuting the case, asked the court for six weeks to determine whether the state will seek the death penalty in the Lund case. The court set a July 20 date for that determination.
Also, a Part 2 Information for a habitual offender, filed by Mallery, indicates that Lund has six prior felony convictions, including:
• Three May 2011 convictions in the U.S. District Court of the Northern District of Iowa for aiding and abetting the sale of stolen firearms and ammunition, possession of firearms with obliterated serial numbers and the manufacture of an unregistered firearm;
• A May 2016 conviction for felony escape from custody;
• Two March 2020 in the Woodbury County Court of Sioux City, Iowa, for failure to appear and second-degree theft.
Three or more prior felony convictions raise the penalties for Counts 5 and 6 by two levels for maximum sentences of 50 years and optional fines of $50,000. The penalty in count seven of the indictment was also increased to a maximum of 15 years in prison and an optional $30,000 fine.
In addition to a possible death sentence, as a habitual offender, Lund now faces three life sentences, which could run concurrently or back to back, plus 80 years in prison.
Also Thursday, the state filed a notice of demand for an alibi defense, which would establish a deadline for the defense to notify prosecutors of its intent to pursue an alibi defense.
Lund’s court-appointed attorney, Melissa Fiksdal of Sioux Falls, asked the court for eight weeks to inform prosecutors, to which Mallery objected. Gering gave the defense until July 20.
According to court documents, police have surveillance video footage that places the couple walking by Walnut Village Senior Living at approximately 10:30 p.m. Monday, May 22, and passing a vape store before crossing Broadway east toward Tripp Park at 11 p.m. together.
During an interview, Lund allegedly told police that after crossing from a vape store on Broadway Avenue to Tripp Park, he and Cournoyer went their separate ways to prevent an argument, that she went to a friend’s house and he went to a casino, then went home. According to court documents, on arriving home, Lund allegedly said the apartment had been searched, so he called a friend who picked him up and drove him around Yankton. When pressed about what happened after that, Lund allegedly responded by asked for an attorney.
The night of the lethal assault on Cournoyer, the resident of an apartment on Walnut Street told police that she heard the victim yell “Adrian,” and when the resident opened the door, Cournoyer was holding her chest and said, “He stabbed me.” The witness identified Lund and Cournoyer as having been in a relationship and gave their address to the police, according to court documents.
Responding officers reported that Lund was not found at or near the scene of the assault or at his and Cournoyer’s shared residence. Investigators searched the apartment, found evidence that the couple were living together in the apartment and found a scale with a white crystal substance on it. The substance field tested as methamphetamine.
Lund was located leaving the apartment the next day and detained.
On searching Lund and Cournoyer’s apartment a second time, investigators reported the presence of items coated in a reddish-brown substance. Police also searched along a creek bed approximately two blocks east of the scene of the assault and retrieved a jacket Lund was seen wearing in the surveillance footage outside the vape store, according to court documents.
A search warrant was executed on Lund for photos, physical evidence, and blood and urine, at which time he allegedly told police, “I did not stab my girlfriend.”
Lund is currently in custody in the Yankton County Jail. Bail has been set at $500,000 cash in lieu of bail bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.