SIOUX FALLS — A federal grand jury has indicted a Winnebago, Nebraska, woman for two counts of assaulting, resisting, and impeding federal officers in connection with an incident last June at a Wagner correctional facility.
According to United States Attorney Alison J. Ramsdell, Trista Whitewater, 33, was indicted in November. She appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Veronica L. Duffy on March 10, and pleaded not guilty to the indictment.
The indictment alleges that on June 8, 2022, Whitewater, who was booked at the Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA) Yankton Sioux Correctional Facility in Wagner, for several tribal charges, assaulted a lead correctional officer and a correctional officer.
The maximum penalty upon conviction is 20 years in federal prison and/or a $250,000 fine, three years of supervised release, and up to $200 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund. Restitution may also be ordered.
The investigation is being conducted by the BIA. Assistant U.S. Attorney Ann M. Hoffman is prosecuting the case.
Whitewater was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service pending trial, which has been set for May 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.