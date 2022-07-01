Drew Podany believes safe driving during the Fourth of July weekend isn’t limited to the roads.
The National Park Service ranger, based in Yankton, notes boaters can also be cited for driving under the influence and safety violations. The same also goes for impaired passengers who create hazards.
“We’re part of Operation Dry Water,” he said. “It’s a year-round campaign promoting sober driving on the water. We’re especially highlighting the weekend of the Fourth of July — July 2-4 — and really stepping up our operations.”
Podany serves as the chief ranger for the Visitor and Resource Protection (VRP) division of the Missouri National Recreational River (MNRR). He and his crew anticipate an extremely busy long holiday weekend.
“We have been really busy during the last few weekends, and I think it’s what we can expect to see over the Fourth of July and the rest of the summer,” he said.
“So far, our (visitor) numbers are higher than the last couple of years. Turn the page, and I think we’ll see even more numbers than we saw Memorial Day.”
Operation Dry Water focuses on the impairment that drinking and drugs create for boat operators and their passengers.
“When it comes to boating-related fatalities, alcohol is the No. 1 culprit,” he said. “Swimming wears you out a little bit quicker, and you may develop boat legs that leave you a little bit woozy. Then you add alcohol to it, and you have problems.”
Impaired passengers also pose a risk, Podany said.
“Passengers drinking alcohol in the boat can really be just as dangerous to themselves and others around them,” he said. “We have those instances where they influence the behavior of the vessel operator, or they go through a cycle of who is running the boat and who is tubing or jet skiing. It’s just a downward cascade of one bad decision after another.”
The BUI blood-alcohol limit is 0.08%, the same as driving, Podany said. “We can charge someone with boating under the influence if they have drunk enough to basically affect their ability to operate the boat,” he said.
Passengers can also be cited if they imbibe too much, the ranger said. “If you’re drunk and passed out in the boat, that isn’t legal,” he said.
SAFETY FIRST
As an extension of Operation Dry Water, the NPS rangers will work with other safety measures such as whether the boat has an adequate number of life jackets and other safety devices.
The rangers can also conduct general safety inspections, Podany said.
“We can terminate those voyages for somebody who doesn’t have the required equipment,” he said. “We can pull them off the river, we can cite them and we can pull them off the water.”
The NPS rangers will remain visible in their special vehicles and boats with the law enforcement signage on the sides.
“We have specific markings, so if you see a couple of silver-looking metal aluminum boats with green and silver stripes, that’s us,” he said. “We’ll be out and about all summer.”
Besides the usual violations, Podany has seen an increase of MIPs (minors in possession) on and around the water. Besides being illegal, the minors are at greater risk for accidents resulting in injuries and even death, he said.
“The even scarier thing is that we have had a decent number of adults providing the minors with alcohol,” he said. “I take that issue very seriously, and I’ll take every one of (those adults) to court.”
Podany spends time at the boat ramps under his jurisdiction, not only for alcohol treatment but for overall outreach.
“We would like to discover any problems and pull them aside before they get out on the water and have the opportunity to harm someone else,” he said.
At the state level, South Dakota and Nebraska officials are also participating in Operation Dry Water.
STATE EFFORTS
The effort seeks to head off problems and remove those who pose a danger to others, according to Joe Keeton, law enforcement specialist for South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks.
“Each year, our state suffers boating incidents and tragedies that could have been avoided if it weren’t for the presence of drugs or alcohol,” he said. “Our job is to protect those in the communities we serve and to ensure that recreational boaters, paddlers and anyone who visits our waters is able to enjoy their time with family and friends safely.”
Operation Dry Water is a coordinated effort around the nation and beyond, Keeton said.
“South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks is joining all 56 states and U.S. territories to do our part in keeping boaters safe and preventing incidents caused by boating under the influence,” he said.
The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission has joined Operation Dry Water to reduce the number of accidents and deaths related to boating under the influence. Alcohol use while boating is one of the leading factors in boater deaths.
In Nebraska, it is unlawful to operate a motorboat with a blood alcohol level content of .08% or greater. Doing so constitutes BUI, which carries penalties such as vessel impoundment, fines, jail time and loss of boating privileges.
In a news release, Game and Parks officials outline the dangers arising from BUI.
Alcohol use can impair a boater’s judgment, balance, vision and reaction time. It can increase fatigue and susceptibility to the effects of cold-water immersion. Alcohol also is dangerous for passengers as intoxication can cause slips, falls overboard and other dangerous accidents.
“The commission encourages boaters to enjoy the boating season with friends and family, and we also encourage them do it in a safe and responsible way,” said Craig Stover, administrator for the Law Enforcement Division.
Game and Parks also recommends everyone have all required boating safety equipment on board, including life jackets or U.S. Coast Guard-approved floatation devices, lights, fire extinguisher, horn, bailing bucket and an orange flag if pulling skiers and tubers.
Children age 12 and younger and anyone riding or operating a personal watercraft or being pulled on a towable must wear a U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jacket. Anyone operating a motorboat or personal watercraft must be at least 14 years old.
Anyone born after Dec. 31, 1985, must complete a boater safety course, which can be taken at OutdoorNebraska.gov/boatereducation.
During the 2021 Operation Dry Water, 53 Game and Parks conservation officers contacted 1,127 boaters. Those contacts resulted in 209 safety warnings, 91 citations and four BUIs.
OTHER CONCERNS
The safety concerns aren’t limiting to boating, drinking and drugs, Podany said. The Independence Day holiday also bring fireworks hazards both on land and water.
“That’s a big one that we’ll be on the lookout for,” he said. “Folks cannot shoot fireworks on the river, and they can’t shoot them on National Park Service property.”
Podany pointed to hazards ranging from people shooting fireworks off boats and the shoreline, posing a threat not only to themselves but also to swimmers and other nearby persons.
“Boats can be ticking time bombs and catch fire,” he said. “You have explosives on board and swimmers in the area, and things can go bad really easily.”
South Dakota’s Fire Marshal Paul Merriman urges people who want to discharge fireworks this Fourth of July holiday to use them in a responsible and safe manner.
Firework sales began in South Dakota last Monday and continue through July 5. The final day to legally discharge fireworks is July 10.
“We understand that many people enjoy discharging fireworks, but at the same time we urge people to be careful,” Merriman said. “If not used properly, fireworks can be dangerous to people and property.”
Merriman said people should make sure they know what their local city or county rules or ordinances are regarding the handling of fireworks. Even with the recent rains, Merriman said hot, dry conditions can still pose a potential risk for those using fireworks.
Lewis and Clark Lake and the Missouri River in the Yankton region have seen record camping, boating and visitation in recent years.
Podany doesn’t look for those numbers to decrease any time soon.
“The numbers are going to be very high. We have multiple scheduled events going on all summer with 100-plus participants, from paddle events to poker runs,” he said.
“We’re also working with special-use permits. Folks looking for permits have asked for a higher allotment of participants than in the past, so I think you’re definitely going to see more individuals this summer and in the future.”
Follow @RDockendorf on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.