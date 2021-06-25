Bridging Yankton, Pathways to Hope, Help & Healing, will be hosting the fifth annual Step Forward to Prevent Suicide Walk on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at Riverside Park in Yankton. Registration along with a pancake feed sponsored by Thrivent Financial will start at 8:15 a.m., and the event will begin at 9:30 a.m. at the Riverside Park Amphitheater. The event includes a remembrance ceremony followed by a 1.5-mile walk over the Yankton Meridian Bridge.
There is no cost to participate.
Proceeds from the event will support local suicide prevention efforts and will also support the Helpline Center to provide statewide prevention services, educational programs, and support to survivors of suicide loss. Bridging Yankton has used proceeds from previous events to fund a crisis texting line, an updated social emotional curriculum, and assemblies focused on courage, character building, anti-bullying, and suicide prevention for students in the Yankton School District.
Bridging Yankton is a suicide prevention group formed in Yankton in 2016 whose mission is to increase suicide awareness by supporting local and statewide prevention efforts which provide hope, help, and healing to individuals and families in our community.
For more information about the event, follow the group’s Facebook page “Bridging Yankton” or email garrity@iw.net. Anyone wishing to make a donation to Bridging Yankton can mail it to: Bridging Yankton PO Box 125 Yankton, SD 57078.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.