Local Officials Brace For James River Flooding

The winter runoff from the northern stretch of the James River basin is finally arriving in the Yankton area.
The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a flood warning along the James River south of Huron, stretching down to the gauge near Scotland.
The warning at Scotland goes into effect Thursday afternoon, the NWS said on its website. Moderate flooding is anticipated.
“The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Thursday afternoon and continue rising to 14.8 feet (by) early Tuesday morning,” the NWS said. “Additional rises are possible thereafter.”
The flood stage at the Scotland gauge is 13.0 feet. Since April 18, the gauge has risen from 8.88 feet to 11.83 feet as of 3 p.m. Tuesday.
Locally, concerns now turn toward 431st Avenue and the Stone Church Bridge south of Menno. According to the NWS, water overtops that road when the flooding stage hits 15.5 feet.
However, Yankton County Emergency Management Director Paul Scherschligt told the Press & Dakotan Tuesday there is a very good chance the water will go onto or over the road just south of the church.
“But right now, it’s nothing compared to 2019,” he said. “I want to emphasize that.”
The Stone Church road was last overtopped by floodwater in 2019, when it happened twice: after the March bomb cyclone and after a September rainstorm near Mitchell which dumped nearly 10 inches of rain into the system and resulted in record flooding downstream.
While a lot of winter runoff is heading down the James River now, Scherschligt noted that the river gauges at Aberdeen and Huron are already dropping.
But the slow movement of the James River means that conditions won’t change quickly.
“Right now, when the water goes out, it will probably take a week to go back down,” Scherschligt said. “Yet, it has to all go back in the river. It might mean two or three weeks of water out of the river, but that’s just an educated guess right now.”
Heavy snows this winter across central and northern South Dakota and eastern North Dakota have heightened the flood potential along the James and Big Sioux rivers.
The gradual melting at the lower end of the James River basin helped ease some of the flooding threat for much of April.
At this time, there are no flood advisories posted for the Vermillion River.
Scherschligt said he participated in a webinar earlier Tuesday in which he learned that the 90-day weather outlook calls for above-normal temperatures and below-normal precipitation, which will help the flooding issue, although it could exacerbate the grassland fire situation.
In the meantime, he urged caution as the James River rises.
“We want people to be alert and pay attention to what’s going on,” he said. “And make preparations if you have stuff on low-lying land and the river bottoms. It’s going to be out in the river bottoms. There’s no doubt about that.
Follow @kelly_hertz on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.