One Down, Two On

For the second consecutive year, three area festivals have altered their plans because of the pandemic.
After cancelling in 2020, the trio of major events — Czech Days in Tabor and Schmeckfest and the South Dakota Chislic Festival, both in Freeman — announced they would seek to bring back the events the following year.
The organizers of all three events recently announced their 2021 plans, with one cancellation and two altered versions.
The traditional Schmeckfest festival has been canceled for the second consecutive year. Because of COVID-19 concerns, the organizers decided against holding the family-style meal and musical.
However, the “tasting festival” will sell its homemade sausage and items from its country kitchen on the successive weekends of March 19-20 and March 26-27.
The other two events will return but with scaled-down versions. Czech Days will run June 18-19, while the South Dakota Chislic Festival is set for July 31.
The three ethnic festivals feature different histories but share a common theme — the appreciation and celebration of heritage through food, music and other activities. All three have gained major recognition, with Schmeckfest and Czech Days celebrated for decades while the South Dakota Chislic Festival experienced immediate success at its 2018 debut.
After lengthy consideration, the three groups decided the 2020 festivals couldn’t proceed because of health and safety concerns. Each event would have brought together thousands of visitors from across the region and nation to a relatively small area. In addition, the festivals would have featured food preparation and handling.
Schmeckfest was forced to make immediate decisions shortly after the detection of South Dakota’s first COVID-19 cases last March. Czech Days and the South Dakota Chislic Festival, both held in the summer, followed suit as the situation didn’t improve enough.
However, 2021 has brought new plans on different scales.
• SCHMECKFEST: Those looking forward to the full “tasting festival” will need to wait another year. Organizers have again canceled the traditional format with hopes to return in 2022. In addition, “Matilda the Musical” has again been canceled with hopes to produce it next year.
However, Schmeckfest will again offer the drive-through option from 1-6 p.m. March 19-20 and 26-27 at the Sterling Hall parking lot on the Freeman Academy campus. The homemade sausage and Country Kitchen items are offered for sale and enjoyment at home. Orders must be placed the Thursday prior to pick-up, and buyers can arrive during the pick-up hours with their order confirmation and delivery to their vehicle.
For more information, visit the Schmeckfest website and Facebook page or email schmeckfest@gmail.com. The mailing address is Schmeckfest, PO Box S, Freeman SD 57029.
• CZECH DAYS: The Tabor Czech Days Celebration will return June 18-19 with kick-off festivities June 17.
“There will be modifications to the celebration due to the COVID-19 pandemic and will pass those along as we continue to work on our scheduling of events,” the committee said on its website. “Thank you for your patience as we worked on our decision.”
The Czech Days Queen applications are due Feb. 28. Email Brenda at taborczechroyalty@gmail.com with any questions or for the application to be emailed directly.
The Czech Days planning has moved forward in recent weeks, with the latest meeting held Monday night. Community organizations have been invited to send a representative at the meetings.
More information will be released in the coming weeks.
• CHISLIC FESTIVAL: The South Dakota Chislic Festival (SDCF) returns for its third year July 31 at the 40-acre Prairie Arboretum. The site is located on the Freeman Academy campus.
The event is free and open to the public. Past festivals have featured the cube-shaped meat on skewers or toothpicks, with chislic now recognized as South Dakota’s official state “nosh,” or snack.
“We took a year off for the health and safety of our communities but 2021 will not be stopped!” organizers said on social media.
The SDCF committees are preparing a day filled with food, beverages, activities and entertainment for all ages. This year, the SDCF will provide all alcohol at the festival, with proceeds directly supporting the festival infrastructure.
“We are beyond excited for the third annual South Dakota Chislic Festival,” the committee added on its website.
Follow @RDockendorf on Twitter
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.