• Amorita Thomas, 26, Sioux City, Iowa, was booked Thursday on a facility hold for the Bon Homme County Sheriff’s Office.
• Anthony Blakey, 37, Yankton, was arrested Thursday for simple assault (domestic).
• Jason Frazier, 38, Yankton, was arrested Thursday for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and on two warrants for failure to appear and a warrant for breach of conditions without order.
• Danyalle Reynolds, 37, Yankton, was arrested Thursday on a warrant for failure to appear.
