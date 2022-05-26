Hojem Touts Experience, ‘Passion’ As Auditor

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the first of two profiles of the Republican candidates for Yankton County auditor. The primary election is set for June 7.
———
NAME: Patty Hojem
FAMILY: My husband Larry died in 2019. We have a son, Heath, and grandchildren Mason, Alexa, Aubrey, Asher and Austin.
EDUCATION/OCCUPATION: I am a native of the Gayville area and proud graduate of Gayville-Volin High School. I have served in the auditor’s office since the 1980s, beginning with Auditor Betty Maruska.
IF INCUMBENT, YEARS OF EXPERIENCE: I was elected County Auditor in 2014 and re-elected in 2018. Prior to that, I also worked in the auditor’s office for previous auditors.
ANY OTHER GOVERNMENTAL/ORGANIZATIONAL EXPERIENCE: (see above)
WEBSITE/FACEBOOK: Yes, please visit my Facebook page, Hojem for Yankton County Auditor.
———
• Why are you running?
Serving the public in the auditor’s office has become my true passion in life. We have a wonderful office team and they treat everyone who comes in the door the same, regardless of who they are or what they need. We believe in running a very transparent, open and welcoming office and we are always looking for better ways to do that.
• What are your thoughts on the direction of the auditor’s office?
I am very proud of the efficient and professional services we provide to the citizens of Yankton County, and also to the county commissioners and other government officials whom we deal with on a daily basis. I’ve seen a lot of changes in my decades of service. Changing with the times is part of today’s modern workplace, and we’ve learned to adjust and adapt to new laws, rules and technologies. The important thing to me is that we treat everyone fairly and respectfully, and that we provide the quality services the public expects and deserves.
• What are some of the issues that may be on the horizon that Yankton County residents may not necessarily be aware of?
County government operates mostly from property taxes, and they are high enough so it’s important that we be efficient, using today’s technology and just good common sense to keep expenses in line. We have an office of four workers, including me — the same staffing we’ve had for 30 years even though our duties and county government have grown a lot in that time.
• Additional thoughts?
Thank you to the people of Yankton County for allowing me the opportunity to serve you. When I see the turmoil and nonsense that happens in other parts of the country, I feel so blessed to be County Auditor in Yankton. I know that elections are controversial today in some places. Here in Yankton County, we’ve had no problems. That’s because our team does a good job, because the public is always respectful and because we are able to recruit election day workers who are fair and honest and just want to get it done in the right way. Let’s keep it that way in Yankton County. Thank you!
