South Dakota recorded 244 new COVID-19 infections in Tuesday’s daily update from the Department of Health (DOH).
No new deaths were reported, keeping the state toll at 1,585.
The number of active cases dropped to 4,751, its lowest level since Oct. 8.
Yankton County recorded one new case and added 13 new recoveries (2,423 overall). Also, 56 new vaccinations were reported, raising the total number of people vaccinated to 1,386.
The University of South Dakota on Tuesday reported 22 active cases (21 students, 1 staff), with 33 people in isolation/quarantine (3 on campus).
Other South Dakota statistics posted by the DOH included:
• Total Cases — 103,473 (+244: 177 confirmed, 67 probable);
• Active Cases — 4,751 (-351);
• Recoveries — 97407 (+596);
• Hospitalizations — 5,943 ever hospitalized (+26); 240 currently hospitalized (-2);
• Testing — 3,498 new tests processed; 670 new individuals tested;
• Vaccinations — 46,714 total vaccinations (+1,047); 39,245 individuals vaccinated (+885).
In Nebraska, the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) reported 12 new deaths late Monday to lift the state toll to 1,772. The state has recorded 121 deaths so far this month.
Also, 644 new infections were reported.
In a weekly press release, the DHHS said more than 38,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered last week. “As of Sunday, 76,882 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been given to those in Phase 1A priority group,” the press release said.
Phase 1A includes frontline health care workers, and residents and staff of long-term care facilities.
The release also stated that first doses have been administered to more than 40% of the state’s 90,000 health care workers, with nearly 10,000 receiving a second dose.
Other Nebraska statistics included:
• Total Cases — 176,670 (+644);
• Recoveries — 122,564 (+854);
• Hospitalizations — 5,475 ever hospitalized (+15); 484 currently hospitalized (+9);
• Testing — 9,315 new tests processed; 1,369 new individuals tested.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.