One person was killed and another person was injured Monday in a two-vehicle crash west of Yankton.
According to a press release from the South Dakota Department of Safety, a 2015 Western Star Conventional 4900FA semi truck and trailer, hauling gravel, was westbound on Highway 50 near the intersection of 433rd Ave at 10:46 a.m. Monday. A 2002 Oldsmobile Silhouette was northbound on 433rd Ave. and failed to stop at the intersection’s stop sign. The two vehicles collided. The truck pushed the Oldsmobile about 100 yards down the road before stopping in the northside ditch.
The 68-year-old male driver of the Oldsmobile was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt.
Sustaining serious non-life threatening injuries was the 79-year-old male driver of the semi-truck. He was wearing a seat belt and was transported by ambulance to the Yankton hospital.
Names of the two drivers have not yet been released pending notification of family members. They were the only persons involved.
South Dakota’s Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash. All information is only preliminary at this point.
The Yankton County Sheriff’s Department, Yankton County Emergency Management and Yankton County EMS also responded to the call.
