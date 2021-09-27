• A report was received at 2:15 p.m. Friday of a fight on Mulberry St.
• A report was received at 11:35 p.m. Friday of a business burglary on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 8:30 a.m. Saturday of vandalism on Fox Run Parkway.
• A report was received at 12:09 p.m. Saturday of the theft of a vehicle on E. 4th St.
• A report was received at 11:34 p.m. Saturday of a fight on W. 3rd St.
• A report was received at 2:15 p.m. Sunday of a vehicle break-in on W. 8th St.
• A report was received at 3:41 p.m. Sunday of shoplifting at a business on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 11:55 a.m. Monday of vandalism on Walnut St.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 12:05 a.m. Sunday of a fight at the Human Services Center.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 7:41 p.m. Sunday of theft on Juniper St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.