The South Dakota Highway Patrol Motor Carrier Services is reminding the trucking community to observe and obey the legal weight limits of our great state during the harvest season. An overweight vehicle causes road damage and increases the costs of maintaining and repairing South Dakota’s state, county, and township roads.
Protect the public’s investment in our highways. Obey the legal weight regulations.
