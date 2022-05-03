DES MOINES, Iowa — LifeServe Blood Center is asking community members to show their support for local firefighters this May.
LifeServe Blood Center is partnering with local firefighters to host special blood drives across Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota May 4-7. The blood drives will be held at LifeServe Blood Center donor centers and mobile blood drives. This promotion aims to honor firefighters while providing much needed blood donations to community hospitals. The need for blood donations increases during the summer months due to increased outdoor activities and travel.
“Firefighters are among our community first responders who know better than anyone that the need for blood can arise at any time. To make sure we’re prepared for every situation, it’s important that donors give blood regularly, especially as we head into the summer months,” said Danielle West, LifeServe Blood Center Director of PR and Marketing.
Donors who roll up a sleeve to give the gift of life at one of the participating locations will receive a free T-shirt while supplies last. For more information on hours and locations or to book your appointment, visit lifeserve.info/ff2022 or call 800-287-4903.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.