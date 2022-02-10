A second incumbent is looking to defend her seat on the Yankton City Commission.
In an email to the Press & Dakotan Thursday, the city announced incumbent Commissioner Amy Miner has turned in her nominating petitions.
Miner joins Commissioner Mason Schramm in filing this week.
Incumbent Commissioner Jerry Webber previously told the Press & Dakotan that she is undecided about running for re-election.
Candidates have until 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25, to turn in petitions.
The municipal election is slated for April 12.
