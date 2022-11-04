BROOKINGS — SDSU Extension recently launched a community volunteer program to help South Dakotans learn how to facilitate educational programming and become a master in financial knowledge and skills. The Master Health Volunteer Money Mentor program will certify individuals to provide personal finance workshops in their communities for various workplaces, service organizations and other non-profit groups.
According to the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) Investor Education Foundation’s 2018 National Financial Capability Study, 47% of South Dakotans reported lacking an emergency savings fund and 31% of individuals with credit cards only made the minimum payment some months during the course of that year. Individuals without emergency savings funds lack a buffer against unexpected expenses, resulting in many of them utilizing credit cards to meet the gap between income and expenses.
As the economic situation continues to evolve amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, personal finance education is needed for those at all income levels. Money Mentors will become a network of trained volunteers who provide one-on-one money management guidance and group personal finance education.
Training for those interested in the program will include an estimated 40 hours of online and in-person education. The training will utilize the Your Money Your Goals toolkit developed by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. Following completion of the training, Master Health Volunteers are considered an intern until they complete 40 hours of volunteer hours within their first year of service. After those hours are completed, the volunteers become certified Master Health Volunteers.
Applications for Money Mentors are accepted on an ongoing basis.
For more information or application information, contact Lorna Wounded Head, SDSU Extension Family Resource Management Field Specialist, at 605-782-3290 or lorna.woundedhead@sdstate.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.