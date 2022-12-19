Area Braces For Blast Of Bitter Cold, Snow
Adobe Stock

The Yankton region, along with large parts of the U.S. and Canada, are bracing for some of the coldest temperatures it has endured in nearly two years.

On Monday, the National Weather Service (NWS) issued a winter storm watch for Yankton, Hutchinson, Turner, Clay and Union counties in South Dakota from early to midday Wednesday through late Friday afternoon. A total accumulation of 3-7 inches of snow is possible, along with wind gusts of up to 45 miles per hour.  

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.