Area Braces For Blast Of Bitter Cold, Snow

The Yankton region, along with large parts of the U.S. and Canada, are bracing for some of the coldest temperatures it has endured in nearly two years.
On Monday, the National Weather Service (NWS) issued a winter storm watch for Yankton, Hutchinson, Turner, Clay and Union counties in South Dakota from early to midday Wednesday through late Friday afternoon. A total accumulation of 3-7 inches of snow is possible, along with wind gusts of up to 45 miles per hour.
Meanwhile, a wind chill advisory has been issued for the area Tuesday (today) from 2-10 a.m., then a wind chill watch is in effect from 6 a.m. Wednesday through noon on Saturday. Temperatures in Yankton are expected to warm only into the single digits Tuesday and Wednesday (which, by the way, is the first day of winter), with high readings staying below zero Thursday through Saturday. Wind chills of 50 degrees below zero are possible. As of this writing, Thursday and Friday are expected to be the coldest days, with the NWS predicting highs of -9 degrees for both days.
In Nebraska, a winter storm watch has been issued for Cedar, Dixon and Knox counties from noon Wednesday through 7 p.m. Friday, while a wind chill warning has been issued from noon Thursday morning through noon Saturday. According to the NWS, 4-7 inches of snow are possible, with winds potentially gusting up to 50 miles per hour.
The bitterly cold temperatures, due to cold air racing out of Siberia, are expected to spill down toward the southern and southeastern portions of the United States. According to AccuWeather, the frigid air could plunge the eastern two-thirds of the U.S. into a cold wave heading up to this weekend’s Christmas holiday.
This could be the coldest outbreak since the polar vortex of February 2021 that sent Arctic air as far south as Texas, where a breakdown of the power grid in the freezing temperatures left an estimated 246 people dead. The 2021 outbreak produced bitterly cold temperatures across much of the central U.S. for several days.
Monday’s high temperature at the Yankton airport reached just 9 degrees, with a few snowflakes reported.
As of late Monday, some scholastic events slated for this week were already starting to be either postponed or canceled.
The latest cold weather outbreak comes just days after a slow, lumbering winter storm dumped more than a foot of snow across parts of western South Dakota. Lead in the Black Hills reportedly received 50 inches of snow. In the northern and northeastern part of the state, 5-14 inches of snow were reported. Yankton measured about 4 inches of snow.
The upcoming cold weather may shatter records in some places, but it will have to do a very deep dive to challenge some of Yankton’s cold-temperature marks. This week in 1989, bitterly cold readings saw the town record one of its coldest ever “maximum” temperatures of -19 degrees on Dec. 22.
Some possible good news in all this is that the cold wave may start to break in the Yankton area on Christmas Day. As of this writing, high readings this Sunday are expected to reach the upper teens, with temperatures possibly climbing into the mid 30s by the middle of next week.
