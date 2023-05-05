VERMILLION — The Transformation Project Advocacy Network recently announced an event to be held on Tuesday, May 9, at 7 p.m. at Vermillion Theaters.
The event will feature a documentary called “A Run for More” that follows Frankie Gonzales-Wolfe, a corporate executive, political campaigner, military spouse, and proud Latinx daughter of immigrants. She is the first trans woman to run for city council in her hometown of San Antonio, Texas.
Filmed over three years, this documentary tracks Frankie’s 2019 campaign and how she draws strength from her recovery from a pre-transition assault. With the help of a supportive husband and a loyal team of volunteers and friends, Frankie embarks on the fight of her life.
Shot in a cinema-vérité style, “A Run for More” follows Frankie’s political and personal journey of self-discovery during her historic campaign. What she uncovers about herself is as eye-opening as the reactions she receives from the community she hopes to represent.
Following the 55-minute screening, the producers of the film will host a Zoom Q&A session.
There is no charge for admission, and concessions will be available for purchase.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.