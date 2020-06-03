100 Years Ago
Friday, June 4, 1920
• The newly organized Boy Scout Council of Yankton, composed of representatives of the several churches and the Chamber of Commerce, are planning a boy’s camp, and in order to make it an annual feature of the city’s life, are asking for $600 with which to purchase tents and permanent equipment, as well as to finance the undertaking this year.
• Commencement exercises for the high school will begin at 7:30 tonight at the Garden Terrace theatre on the college campus, with the main address by Hon. F.E. Smith, state inspector of high schools. This is the first time that the actual commencement exercises have been held on the outdoor stage.
75 Years Ago
Monday, June 4, 1945
• The temperature in Yankton reached a minimum of 37 degrees last night, which is believed to be an all-time low for June in the history of weather recording here.
• B.L. Burgess has purchased the old brick Wagner residence property at 510 Walnut Street from the Kelley estate and will erect a modern duplex on the site under the federal housing allotment given Yankton some time ago.
50 Years Ago
Thursday, June 4, 1970
• The registration of 400-500 people began at Warren Campus Center, Yankton College, today, at the start of a four-day assembly of Grand Bethel Job’s Daughters and Grand Council members from over the state of South Dakota.
• The Yankton Memorial Park swimming pool will open for the summer at 1 p.m. Monday, June 8. One change this year is that there will be vending machines instead of a concession stand.
25 Years Ago
Sunday, June 4, 1995
• No paper
