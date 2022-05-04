The Doors Are Open

Area students are jumping at the chance to tour the Gavins Point National Fish Hatchery, which has been closed to the public since 2020.
“It’s been great to see the public,” Nick Starzl, project leader of the Gavin’s Point National Fish Hatchery and Aquarium, told the Press & Dakotan. “We are able to explain what we do, and it’s always fun to see their faces when they get to see the different activities that we do.”
The decision to close off certain offices at various levels from the public was made by the U.S. Department of the Interior (DOI), he said.
At the time, the entire indoor facility, including the aquarium, was closed to the public. However, visitors were still encouraged to walk the hatchery grounds and view the production ponds used to raise the fish.
“That area is part of our hatchery trail loop, which is connected to the bike trail,” Starzl said. “People are welcome to either bike or walk the pond roads to see the activities out there from dawn till dusk.”
In April, the ponds mostly contained rainbow trout for the children’s Catch A Trout Program that drew 320 kids to hatchery grounds to fish.
“Right now, we have 12 ponds that are being utilized for rearing walleye up to 1.5 inches long. That’s in the early summer,” he said. “Paddlefish will be out there throughout the entire summer, and in addition to that, we also have largemouth bass, black crappie, bluegills, smallmouth bass, blue catfish, yellow perch, and we also do some freshwater native mussel culture out there.”
The native mussels are not invasive but are an important part of the food web along the Missouri River, Starzl said, adding that they can grow up to six inches and live a decade or more.
Last year, the DOI allowed the aquarium to open with masking. The aquarium features 10,000 gallons of displays of many species of fish, including those raised at the hatchery as well as amphibians native to the area.
“(Now) they’ve gone to ‘masks are no longer required’ and they’ve opened up office buildings and production buildings to the public to walk through,” Starzl said. “Our hatchery building is now going to be open with bathroom services, and masks are no longer required.”
For nearly 60 years, the hatchery, operated by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, has produced fish for sport fishing and restoration projects. The hatchery is known nationally for its efforts to raise the endangered pallid sturgeon as part of its mission to help recover imperiled species.
In April, tours opened to the public showed the walleye hatching process, he said.
“In May, we have paddlefish spawning activities,” Starzl said. “We’ll be bringing the paddlefish eggs into the hatchery, we incubate them, and they’ll slowly hatch off over seven days in about the third week of May.”
Eventually, those fish are transported to the production ponds, but for now, the incubating activities can all be seen during the week as part of one of the hatchery tours, he said.
Unfortunately, another COVID surge with high transmission rates could see the hatchery closed to the public again, Starzl noted.
“We’re basing our ability to facilitate public by the guidance coming down from CDC,” he said. “As long as our transmission rates in the county are low, we can continue those things, but if things change, then we have to adapt.”
Tours of the hatchery include seeing activities in buildings that are usually closed to the public. For the most part, tours include classrooms and scout troops, Starzl said.
“We’ve given 12 tours already this season, and we have another 45 scheduled, mostly in the next two months,” he said. “We’ve also given several outreach events, including speaking engagements — and festivals — that are all planned for the year.”
Typically, the entire facility will get about 100,000 visitors per year, he noted.
“It’s been very stressful the last two years, not working with the public because it’s so much of what we do, and what we enjoy here at the hatchery is working with these kids,” Starzl said. “It’s also great to work with some of the youth employed here and to meet the people in the community.”
To schedule a tour, email the Gavins Point National Fish Hatchery at gavinspoint@fws.gov.
