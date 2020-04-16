From P&D Staff Reports
The Nebraska National Guard is assisting the North Central District Health Department (NCDHD) today (Friday) with one-time testing events held in O’Neill and Bloomfield, according to a news release.
NCDHD stresses that the presence of the Nebraska National Guard and the testing events are not due to a large number of cases in the district. The Nebraska National Guard has been in contact with local health departments across the state of Nebraska to set up these testing events to gain a clearer picture of the presence of COVID-19 in the state.
These testing events are not a voluntary testing opportunity for the general public. NCDHD has been in contact with community partners throughout the district, and persons in continued public exposure settings have been asked to participate in the testing and will be contacted for scheduling.
The participants in the testing have not been limited to having to reside in the counties where the testing events are taking place. Testing samples will be obtained from residents across the district.
The Nebraska National Guard is prepared to test 100 total people. NCDHD will follow up with individuals who participated in the testing and address any potential positive results on next steps.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.