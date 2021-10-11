BROOKINGS — The 2021 Eastern South Dakota Water Conference, sponsored by the South Dakota Water Resources Institute, will be held virtually Wednesday, Oct. 20, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. CDT. The theme for this year’s conference is “Ground Truth – Water Resource Management and Remote Sensing.”
“Each year, whether it is held virtually or in-person, the Eastern South Dakota Water Conference attracts attendees from academia, as well as local, state and federal agencies,” says John McMaine, Assistant Professor and South Dakota State University (SDSU) Extension Water Management Engineer. “We aim to cover the latest strategies and research updates for water managers and water users of the Northern Great Plains.”
The 2021 conference is free; however, you must register on the Eastern South Dakota Water Conference Registration page (sdstate.edu/agricultural-and-biosystems-engineering/water-resources-institute/2021-eastern-south-dakota-water).
For questions regarding the event, contact David Kringen, SDSU Extension Water Resources Field Specialist, at 605-995-7378 or David.Kringen@sdstate.edu or John McMaine at 605-688-5141 or John.McMaine@sdstate.edu.
