Wagner Couple Sentenced To Prison For Child's Death

LAKE ANDES — A Wagner couple have each been sentenced to 15 years in prison, with part of it suspended, for the February death of her toddler son.
Leonard Sharpfish and Calarina Drapeaux, who lived together in a Wagner residence, were sentenced Wednesday in Charles Mix County in separate proceedings. As part of a deal with the prosecution, the two defendants each pleaded guilty to one count of abuse or cruelty to a minor less than 7 years old, a Class 3 felony.
The 2-year-old boy, identified as “T.T.” in court papers, was living with the couple and three older children. Drapeaux took the toddler to a Wagner hospital where he was found with extensive bruising, rib fractures, scars and other injuries.
Authorities were notified of the situation, and the boy later died at the hospital.
At Wednesday’s sentencing, Judge Bruce Anderson gave each defendant the maximum 15-year sentence, with Drapeaux receiving nine years suspended and Sharpfish receiving five years suspended. Each was credited with time served in jail.
The couple were remanded to the custody of the Charles Mix County sheriff’s department until arrangements are made for their transport to the respective state penitentiary.
