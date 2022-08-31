Wagner Couple Sentenced To Prison For Child's Death
Randy Dockendorf/P&D

LAKE ANDES — A Wagner couple have each been sentenced to 15 years in prison, with part of it suspended, for the February death of her toddler son.

Leonard Sharpfish and Calarina Drapeaux, who lived together in a Wagner residence, were sentenced Wednesday in Charles Mix County in separate proceedings. As part of a deal with the prosecution, the two defendants each pleaded guilty to one count of abuse or cruelty to a minor less than 7 years old, a Class 3 felony.

