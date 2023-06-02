Come to the Yankton Community Library (YSC) on Monday, June 5, from 4-7 p.m. for YCL’s kickoff of the Summer Reading Program where they are celebrating the theme “All Together Now.”

There will be opportunities during the event to register for the Summer Reading Program to track your reading for a chance to win some great prizes throughout the summer. Additionally, there will be lots of fun and free activities in and around the library during the kickoff event, including face painting, photo ops, carnival games and more. Bring the whole family and explore the amazing things that can happen when we all come together at the library.

