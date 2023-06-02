Come to the Yankton Community Library (YSC) on Monday, June 5, from 4-7 p.m. for YCL’s kickoff of the Summer Reading Program where they are celebrating the theme “All Together Now.”
There will be opportunities during the event to register for the Summer Reading Program to track your reading for a chance to win some great prizes throughout the summer. Additionally, there will be lots of fun and free activities in and around the library during the kickoff event, including face painting, photo ops, carnival games and more. Bring the whole family and explore the amazing things that can happen when we all come together at the library.
Each Tuesday at 2 p.m., the library will offer a craft for those going into kindergarten-grade 5. On Tuesday, June 6, participants will be making a Summer Bucket List.
On Wednesday, June 7, dancers (and non-dancers) of all ages are invited to join Kathryn Reimler to learn the Flash Mob Dance that will be performed at the Wrap-up event at the end of the summer. This event will be offered at 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.
Every Thursday afternoon at 2 p.m., Elementary kids can come for LEGO Club. The library supplies the LEGOs; you supply the creativity.
On Friday, June 9, stop by the library to play board games at 2 p.m. All ages are welcome to participate.
Preschool Storytime will be held every Tuesday and Thursday at 10 a.m. Stay & Play is offered for those in Preschool and under every Wednesday from 9-11 a.m. This is an opportunity to explore new toys and activities and to interact with friends to help enhance development through play.
You can register for our Summer Reading Program at cityofyankton.beantstack.org. Track your reading for a chance to win some great prizes. All ages are encouraged to participate in the fun. For questions, call the library at 605-668-5275 or email us at library@cityofyankton.org.
