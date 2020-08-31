CROFTON, Neb. — The public is invited to Lewis and Clark State Recreation Area on Sept. 6 for the second annual Weigand Marina Parade of Lights.
Set for 8 p.m., the lighted boat parade at Weigand Marina offers a fun display for onlookers, as well as a pirate-themed contest for boaters who register for the parade. Judges will award prizes to winners in both divisions, for Weigand Marina slip-holders and non-slip holders. The parade is free to participate in, but pre-registration is required.
Spectators should bring lawn chairs and blankets for seating and practice social distancing.
Learn more about the lighted boat parade and other events at Calendar.OutdoorNebraska.gov, To register a boat, call the park headquarters at (402) 388-4169.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.