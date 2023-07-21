Foreign Ag Land Law
In the late 1970s, amid national worry that foreigners might be buying up agricultural land and driving up the price, South Dakota lawmakers decided to act. They passed a law limiting foreign ownership of farm and ranch land to 160 acres.

Now, 44 years later, as the issue of foreign ownership is back in the public eye, that law is little known and rarely used. State officials say they can only find records of a single time when they acted on the law, in 2022.

