Imagine finding out from your fourth grader that the reason she hates graphic T-shirts is because she is afraid someone will ask her what’s printed on the shirts.
That was a big moment in the life of local dentist and mother Jessie Scott, who’s battle with dyslexia began in the last few years when her daughter was learning to read.
“My fourth grade daughter, Claire, had a lot of reading issues and had a lot of the characteristics that are in ‘Dyslexia Handbook for Teachers and Parents in South Dakota,’ developed by the South Dakota Department of Education. But the handbook wasn’t enough,” Scott said. “I didn’t know how to navigate that educational world; I just knew something wasn’t right.”
Her daughter was reading at a kindergarten level and was beginning to become frustrated with school.
“My daughter is really good in school. She’s an easy student. So she wasn’t acting out (at school),” Scott said. “When she would come home, she would melt down and I would see that. But not at school.”
After contacting the Scottish Rite in Sioux Falls to find that they had a seven-month waiting list for testing, Scott turned to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota.
“They do a battery of tests to find out exactly what are the weaknesses,” Scott said. “That was when we discovered that her weaknesses are really very much in line with dyslexia. Just being able to have the guidance has made a world of difference for us because dyslexia isn’t just about reading and writing, it’s a processing disorder.”
Being able to hone in on her daughter’s strengths and weaknesses helped Scott with the frustrations of parenting and helped her daughter with the self-esteem issues and other struggles that she had.
Recently, Scott was part of a group of parents who lobbied the Legislature in support of House Bill 1175, which would include the definition of dyslexia taken from the state’s dyslexia handbook. The bill has passed in both houses and awaits the governor’s signature.
“We have a dyslexia awareness rally on (March 11) at the Capitol in the rotunda,” Scott said. “It would be really nice if the governor would want to sign it then, because we have a lot of families and children that are coming.”
When the bill is signed, South Dakota will have a word for the disorder that afflicted Scott’s daughter.
HB1175 would put the dyslexia and its definition in the South Dakota Code, hopefully helping more educators and families recognize the disorder, she said.
“Dyslexia isn’t just reversals of letters or reading backwards,” Scott said. “It’s an inability to decode the language.”
People with mild dyslexia are usually bad spellers and may guess at words, while individuals with more severe cases can’t break the code at all.
Parents want to know exactly what’s wrong, but South Dakota really doesn’t use the word dyslexia, she said.
“Now, teachers won’t have to wonder, ‘Can we say that word here?’ Because in some districts, you can, and in some districts, you can’t,” Scott said. “A lot of teachers were concerned that they couldn’t really say anything if it doesn’t fall in line with district policy.”
Currently, all reading and writing problems are grouped under the Specific Learning Disabilities (SLD) Code as “SLD: reading and writing,” she said.
“Not all cases of ‘SLD: reading and writing’ are dyslexia,” Scott said. “But, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics, 80% are.”
A legal definition will create a path to discuss some of the issues children experience when learning to read and will make it easier for people to access the state’s dyslexia handbook, she said.
“I think the teachers could say, ‘You know, your child is exhibiting some of these characteristics. Why don’t you take a look at the handbook and see what you think.’ Hopefully that will help open that conversation up.”
Also moving towards more systematic literacy instruction could help some dyslexics break the code early, she said.
“Then, we can avoid some of the self-esteem and mental-health issues that accompany those older kids when they get to the point of frustration and acting out and giving up on themselves because they just they think they’re dumb — and they’re not dumb,” Scott said. “They just process things differently.”
There are different types of dyslexia and ranges of severity, so not all children with dyslexia need an Individualized Educational Program (IEP). Some may benefit from slight changes in the way information is presented to them and some students may need accommodations, she said.
“When I first had concerns, some people told me, ‘You don’t want to label your daughter,’” Scott said. “But, the label of ‘dyslexic’ is much better than her labeling herself as ‘stupid,’ and that’s important.
“Saying the word ‘dyslexia’ allows her to know that she’s not stupid. She’s dyslexic, and that’s OK.”
