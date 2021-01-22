Yankton Area Arts is seeking artwork created by artists with disabilities for a unique exhibition at the G.A.R. Hall Art Gallery in Yankton. Artists of all media are encouraged to submit their artwork to G.A.R. Hall, located at 508 Douglas.
Artwork must be ready to hang on the wall and must include artist name and contact information and art media. Artists are encouraged to sell their work with the help of staff at Yankton Area Arts (YAA). Contact YAA staff at 605-665-9754 or info@yanktonareaarts.org for more information regarding commissions.
Artwork must be submitted Feb. 15-19, 2021 at the Yankton Area Arts office located at 508 Douglas, Yankton, SD 57078. The exhibit will be on display Feb. 22-April 1. A reception honoring the artists will take place on Friday, March 5, 2021 from 5-7 p.m.
For more information, contact Yankton Area Arts at (605) 665-9754 or email info@yanktonareaarts.org.
