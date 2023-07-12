The YHS Girl Staters reported to the American Legion Auxiliary on their experiences at Girls State, USD, May 29 to June 3.
They were among 215 other Junior girls from S. Dakota high schools under the direction of Tiffany French, Custer American Legion Auxiliary.
Abigail Saylor reported on her much-appreciated Journalism City assignments. They included conducting interviews with speakers who visited, including S.D. State Attorney Marty Jackley and S. D. Chief Justice, Jensen. The Girl State delegates had classes in self-defense, forensics and a mock trial where Jazmin Pietz served as prosecuting attorney. There was a very busy schedule, moving around to many activities and publishing four issues of their newspaper. They met press and communications people during lunch hours and especially enjoyed setting up a “special new-station format, complete with a green screen and teleprompters.”
The other three delegates were surrounded by a simulative government. They had hands-on experience with branches of government, mock elections, and interacting “with inspiring elected officials.”
The sense of unity and friendship among the delegates helped them. Special officers gained experience and their guest speakers helped us to learn how to become leaders.
There will be special notice to Junior girls after Jan. 1, 2024, to apply for this opportunity to learn more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.