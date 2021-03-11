After COVID Hiatus, L&C Home Show Returns This Weekend

Yankton’s Lewis & Clark Home Show is back and features anything and everything home — even things you might not have thought of yet.
That’s what Lewis & Clark Home Builders Association (LCHBA) Vice-President Jason Fink told the Press & Dakotan.
“People might not realize, but this event is not just about a new house or a new property,” Fink said. “We’ve got things like landscaping, fire pits and Internet Service Providers. This is the complete package as far as your home goes.”
This year’s Lewis & Clark Home Show is set for Saturday, March 13, from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sunday, March 14, from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at Yankton’s NFAA Easton Archery Complex at 800 Archery Lane. The event features 50 vendors of products and services for the home.
Because there’s a little bit of everything, there’s something there for everybody, said Jamie Hejna, 2nd vice-president of LCHBA.
“You can expect to see various home-related ideas on remodeling, windows, siding, roofing, gutters, heating and cooling, and plumbing and hot tubs,” he said. “There are all sorts of interior and exterior concepts.”
Many of Yankton’s local vendors are expected to be on hand featuring their newest home-related ideas and innovations, he said, adding that visitors can also expect to see a few non-construction vendors in the mix.
The COVID-19 pandemic may spur the imaginations of many attendees.
“I think people have been penned up for so long at home, and they have many thoughts about things they would like to do, that are in process or are coming up — myself included,” Hejna said. “Here, they can get some ideas to help finish things up or move things along, and, possibly, even look at some contractors for some help.”
The vendors are excited to get out and talk to people, too, because they have not had the opportunity to do so in a long time, he said.
Last year, the LCHBA Home Show was abruptly canceled when the novel coronavirus arrived in the area.
“We had the booths, everything set up, and it was canceled the day before the event,” Fink said. “It was disappointing, because this is a good way to get the public in front of the contractors and vice versa.”
For this weekend’s show, masks will be recommended but not required, and hand sanitizer stations will be available. Because Yankton’s archery center is so large, Fink said that booths are usually well-spaced and aisles are wide.
“We like it that way, so you don’t have to fight to get to a booth,” he noted.
In the past, the event has attracted about 500 people each day, spread out over the course of the whole day, he said.
“So we’ve got the social distancing down,” Fink said.
“It’s been so long since we’ve been able to get together as a community,” Hejna said. “We’re just eager to get back out in public and visit with people again.”
———
Attendees with one non-perishable food item receive $1 off admission. For more information, visit www.lewisandclarkhomebuilders.com/?event=2021-lewis-clark-home-show .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.