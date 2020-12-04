VERMILLION — The Clay County Courthouse, Jail, & Law Enforcement Facility Planning Committee has announced that it will soon be surveying residents regarding the future of the Clay County Courthouse, Jail, and the Law Enforcement Center.
The Planning Committee was formed to evaluate options for upgrades or replacement of the Clay County Courthouse and Jail.
The survey is designed to assess the opinions and priorities of Clay County residents to help inform the decision making process. The survey was developed in cooperation with the Government Research Bureau at the University of South Dakota.
Clay County residents will be receiving a postcard with instructions for participating in the survey. Paper copies of the survey will be available at the Government Research Bureau for those residents without Internet access.
