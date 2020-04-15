South Dakota flew above 1,000 known cases of the COVID-19 virus Wednesday, as the daily update put the state’s total at 1,168, an increase of 180 (18%) from Tuesday.
Minnehaha County, where the Smithfield Foods pork processing plant is located, saw its total number of known cases rise to 934. Eighty new cases were reported at the Smithfield plant, State Epidemiologist Dr. Josh Clayton said at a media briefing Wednesday.
Smithfield now has a total of 518 positive cases, as well as 126 positive cases tied to Smithfield by employee contact.
Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon noted during the media briefing that officials from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) had arrived in Sioux Falls at the request of the state as part of the Smithfield investigation.
“We requested the CDC to bring some occupational health experts in to help us understand the situation at Smithfield,” Malsam-Rysdon said.
She also reported that one of the new positive cases reported in Minnehaha County Wednesday is from the Jameson Annex of the South Dakota State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls. According to Malsam-Rysdon, an individual was brought to the annex last Friday on an intoxication issue and was isolated in a cell. Officials subsequently learned that the individual had potential contact with a positive case, and a test was done. The individual remains in isolation.
Meanwhile, Yankton County’s known cases remained at 22, while the number of recovered cases rose by one to 17, meaning 77% of the positive tests in the county have been listed as recovered.
Clayton mentioned that two previous cases in the state were adjusted, including a Union County case that has been moved to Lincoln County. Union County now stands at four cases, with three listed as recovered.
The number of statewide recovered cases jumped from 261 on Tuesday to 329 on Wednesday, according to the state website.
The total number of hospitalizations during the pandemic rose by six to 51 on Wednesday.
The number of COVID-19 deaths remains at six.
