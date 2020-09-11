The Yankton School Board will meet at 5 p.m. Monday at the Yankton High School main theater at 1801 Summit St. The event is also available for free livestreaming from the Yankton School District’s website.
Per a new recommendation from the South Dakota Department of Health (DOH), the board will consider approving a mandatory 14-day quarantine for students confirmed as “close contacts” to cases of COVID-19 by the DOH or a medical professional.
The school board will hear updates from Webster Elementary Principal Melanie Ryken and Yankton Middle School Principal Todd Dvoracek.
The board is also expected to approve a rate increase in the school district’s group health insurance plan, as well as additional Gayville-Volin school bus pick-up/drop off points in Yankton.
